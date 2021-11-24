Florida man wins $1 million prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Florida man has claimed a $1 million prize from playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announces that Eric Bratt, 35, of Naples, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Bratt purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4601 9th Street North in Naples. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.