Florida Lotto-Bonus Play gives you the chance to win big

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For a limited time, the Florida Lottery is offering a special promotion that gives you the chance to win big with any ticket bought now through May 22.

The Lotto Bonus Play lets you enter any ticket purchased to earn entries for the chance to win cash and gift card prizes. The prizes go up to $25,000.

According to a press release, two bonus play drawings will be held from tickets entered by midnight eastern time on the last day of each entry period.

The lottery's website said the first entry period starts Monday, April 11, and ends Sunday, May 1. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 5.

The second entry period starts Monday, May 2, and ends Sunday, May 22. The winners will be announced Thursday, May 26.

A total of 564 winners will be selected to win more than $600,000 in prizes! The total breakdown of prizes for each drawing is as follows:



Prize Winners Per Draw Total Winners $25,000 1 2 $10,000 2 4 $5,000 5 10 $1,000 in The Home Depot® gift cards 74 148 $1,000 in Bass Pro Shop® gift cards 121 242 $500 in Fandango®/ Vudu® gift cards 79 158

Click here to enter or learn more information.

Players can also earn additional entries by entering a promo code at the time a valid ticket is entered. In order to enable the promo code entry feature, a player must enter the promo code at the same time as any FLORIDA LOTTO ticket purchased during the promotion period.

Players can also scan their tickets into the promotion using the Florida Lottery’s mobile app for iPhone and Android users.