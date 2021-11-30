Watch
Citrus County man claims $5M top prize from $10 scratch-off game

Florida Lottery
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 16:37:45-05

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man from Citrus County is screaming Christmas joy after becoming richer from a scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced that Jeffrey Ariss claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

Ariss, according to the Florida Lottery, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

He purchased his winning ticket from Star Food Mart, located at 8078 South Sun Coast Boulevard in Homosassa, which will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75% of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

