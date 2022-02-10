Check your tickets: Winning $104k lottery ticket set to expire

The Florida Lottery announced that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $104,694.75 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Thursday, February 24, 2022, at midnight ET.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the August 28, 2021, drawing were:

4 – 21 – 28 – 32 – 34

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at RaceTrac, located at 2087 LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket at this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the August 28 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. Players can get additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website here.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

Since the game's inception, more than 962 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $4.8 billion in prizes. Of these, more than 54,500 players have won top prizes totaling more than $2.6 billion.