Check your tickets: Winning $1.25M lottery ticket sold in Hillsborough County set to expire in March

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Do you have a lottery ticket stuffed into your junk drawer or sitting on the top of your nightstand? Go check it now!

The Florida Lottery announced that a FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.25 million has yet to be claimed — and the deadline to claim the jackpot prize is quickly approaching.

The winning FLORIDA LOTTO ticket was for the September 15, 2021, drawing. The winning numbers on that ticket were: 3 – 6 – 29 – 31 – 44 – 46.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

The winning ticket, per the Florida Lottery, was purchased at the Citgo in Plant city located on North Plant Avenue.

If you get lucky enough to realize you have the winning ticket you have until Monday, March 14, 2022, at midnight ET to claim your prize.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FLORIDA LOTTO jackpot prize must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787 or visiting the Florida Lottery’s website at flalottery.com.

FLORIDA LOTTO sales continue to contribute to education funding in Florida. Since introducing FLORIDA LOTTO in 1988, the game has generated more than $8.1 billion for Florida's students and schools. Florida's flagship Draw game has had over 430 million in winning tickets totaling more than $10.5 billion in prizes. Additionally, FLORIDA LOTTO has created over 1,000 millionaires!

