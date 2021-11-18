Brandon woman claims $1 million scratch-off prize playing Florida Lottery

The Florida Lottery announces that Lillian Velez, 67, of Brandon, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH CLUB Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Velez purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 949 East Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CASH CLUB features ten top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays. When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or ten times the prize shown. This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.