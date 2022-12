TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman won life-changing money when she bought a scratch-off ticket from a Manatee County gas station.

Eureca Battle, 40, won a $2 million prize after purchasing her ticket for $10 from a Speedway on State Road 64 in Bradenton.

She received her earnings as a lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 from the Florida Lottery's headquarters in Tallahassee.