2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth up to $2M sold in Tampa Bay area

$1M ticket sold in Sebring and $2M ticket sold in Palm Harbor
Lynne Sladky/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets are for sale at a lottery retailer, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Miami. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 12:33:42-04

It's been three days since the winning numbers for the third largest Mega Millions jackpot were chosen, and since then we've learned that the lucky winner bought their ticket in Illinois.

While the jackpot ticket may not have been sold in Florida, the Florida Lottery announced five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million were sold in the Sunshine State. In fact, two of those tickets were sold in the Tampa Bay area.

The winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South. And the winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Palm Harbor Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road.

The other winning tickets were sold in Jensen Beach, Kissimmee and Defuniak Springs.

The winners, according to the Florida Lottery, have 180 days from Friday's drawing to claim their prize.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $817.9 million for education in Florida and has awarded more than $806.2 million in prizes to 64 million players.

