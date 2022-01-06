2 ticketholders win Powerball jackpot of $632.6 million -- 7th largest in game's history

Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin were the lucky winners of the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night.

Both tickets matched all six numbers in Powerball's drawing and the winners will split the $632.6 million jackpot -- the seventh largest in the American lottery game's history. The grand prize had climbed beyond earlier estimates of $630 million due to "strong ticket sales," according to a press release from Powerball.

Each of the winning tickets is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. Both prize options are prior to taxes, according to Powerball.

The winning California ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, according to the California State Lottery.

One person also won $2 million in Florida.

Wednesday night's drawing was the 40th in the Powerball jackpot run, according to Powerball. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was on Oct. 4, 2021, when a single ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for the $699.8 million grand prize.

According to Powerball, the overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion grand prize was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.