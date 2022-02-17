2 Tampa Bay area women 'take home the gold' after playing $20 scratch-off game

Two Tampa Bay area women are 'taking home the gold' after playing the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Julia Jenkins, 43, of Dover, and Patricia Cosenza, 68, of Saint Petersburg, each claimed a $1-million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Both Jenkins and Cosenza chose to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

MORE FLORIDA LOTTERY STORIES

Jenkins purchased her winning ticket from Brummeyer’s One Stop, located at 7208 Turkey Creek Road in Plant City, which will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Cosenza purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5295 34th Street South in Saint Petersburg, which will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

