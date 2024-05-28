Watch Now
Florida woman wins million-dollar prize playing scratch-off game

Posted at 10:26 AM, May 28, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One lucky Florida woman took home the top prize after playing a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery said 61-year-old Anita Ervin from Tallahassee won the $1 million prize when she played the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

Ervin claimed her reward as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000 at the lottery's headquarters.

She bought her ticket from Fair Price Food Store on East Paul Russell Road in Tallahassee. The store received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.


