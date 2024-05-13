$214 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said a person who purchased a ticket in Miami Shore won $214 million in the May 6 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 7–23–24–56–60, and the Powerball number was 25. The winning ticket was sold at a Publix at 9050 Biscayne Boulevard.

Lottery officials said the winner's identity is still unknown.

According to the Florida Lotto, the winner can receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or a one-time lump sum of approximately $100.1 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday, May 8.