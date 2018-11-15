FL Senator discusses murder of St. Petersburg mother of 5 with the attorney general

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The family of a St. Petersburg mother killed by a stray bullet could receive assistance from a state resource.

Senator Darryl Rouson said he met with the attorney general today. During that meeting, he said he inquired about the resources that Aesha Kendrick’s family could receive through the Crimes Compensation Trust Fund.

“There are (a) number of benefits that the family may be eligible for and the fund is for these type of situations where the victim didn’t choose to be victims,” Senator Rouson said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Kendrick was eating breakfast on her front porch, Sunday morning, when she was shot. Officers said the gunman was aiming at a pick-up truck passing in front of Kendrick’s home, but a stray bullet hit Kendrick.

Kendrick leaves behind five children.

Since the shooting, the community — from the city, county, and state level — have shown their support for Kenrick's family.

“We all agree that leadership means responding appropriately when tragedies like this happen,” Senator Rouson said.

Senator Rouson said a St. Petersburg PD liaison is currently helping the family gather information for the Crimes Compensation Trust Fund.

“That person is in the process of gathering the information needed so that the AG’s office can make a decision about eligibility and how much,” Senator Rouson said.