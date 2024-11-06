Watch Now
Your Voice: How do you feel after the 2024 Presidential Election?

ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice after another divisive election. He asked voters about how they feel and how Americans can unite over the next 4 years and beyond.
  • Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States.
  • The President-elect defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.
  ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice after another divisive election.
  He asked voters about how they are feeling the day after the election and how Americans can unite over the next 4 years and beyond.
