Your Voice: How do you feel after the 2024 Presidential Election?

- Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States.
- The President-elect defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election.
- ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get Your Voice after another divisive election.
- He asked voters about how they are feeling the day after the election and how Americans can unite over the next 4 years and beyond.
- Click the video above to watch how you responded.
Posted
