First Lady Jill Biden says President is "all in" during campaign stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — At a campaign stop Monday afternoon in Tampa, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden put it plainly: the President is all in.

“For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he’s all in,” Jill Biden said. “That’s the decision that he’s made.”

That echoed the words of the President himself through a letter to Democrats on Capitol Hill, where Biden said he's firmly committed to staying in this race.

It all comes after criticism over the President's debate performance and calls from some for him to step aside.

Dr. Jill Biden delivered her message to a packed crowd at the American Legion Seminole Post 111 in Tampa.

"Just as always as he has supported my career, I'm all in too, and I know you're in, or you wouldn't be here today. You're all in, thank you,” the First Lady said. “And with four more years, Joe will continue to fight for you, the military community that he, that we are humbled and proud to call our own."

The First Lady reflected on the 2016 election and said people can't take anything for granted and need to face this moment as if freedoms are at risk.

“Remember that feeling about how you woke up, and you said to yourself, oh my god, what just happened?” said Dr. Biden. “We can’t let that happen again.”

A handful of times, people in the crowd started cheering "four more years."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also joined the First Lady on the stage Monday afternoon.

“When we all go to the polls this November, our choice will not only impact the lives of our veterans. It’ll impact the lives of all Americans, and I cannot underscore this enough, it is imperative for the democracy of our country that we re-elect President Joe Biden,” said Mayor Castor.

This stop was also meant to underscore the President's dedication to service members and their families. The campaign is launching "Veterans and Military Families for Biden-Harris," a national organizing program led by the First Lady, which is intended to mobilize those communities across the country through things like battleground state events.

The campaign event Monday was part of a three-state, one-day tour, with stops in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.