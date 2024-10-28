Contentious Florida US Senate race enters final stretch

TAMPA, Fla. — At this point in the election, many people already know who they plan to vote for. But the campaign trail for the United States Senate seat is hotter than ever.

ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska caught up with the current US Senator Rick Scott and his opponent, Debbie Murcasel-Powell, on the campaign trail.

Sen. Rick Scott joined his family outside a library serving as an early voting site in Hillsborough County.

Paluska interviewed Mucarsel-Powell at USF following a meet and greet with students on campus.

The commercial turning Sen. Scott into a snake has been a big talker among voters. Paluska asked both about the campaign ad.

The outcome could significantly influence the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 seat majority, including four independents who align with the party.

