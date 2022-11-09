Senator Marco Rubio secures his third term in Senate seat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — Senator Marco Rubio secured his third term and beat Democrat Val Demings Tuesday night. The race was called a little over an hour after the polls closed on election night.

Senator Rubio ultimately won by more than a 14% lead with 57% of the vote. The senator said his win is just the beginning of defining a new republican party.

"After tonight, the Republican Party will never be the same, and that's a great thing for America and a great thing for Republicans," he said.

Senator Rubio spoke to his supporters in Miami last night after the win. He said his top priority is protecting American families and his constituents.

Former Congresswoman Val Demings also spoke to supporters in Orlando after conceding.

"We will look to the next fight to stand for the values we believe in and hold America to its promise of liberty and justice. Not just for the privileged few but for all," she said.

ABC Action News asked Val Demings what she plans to do next. She said first she is going to rest and then go to Disney World.

Senator Rubio ended his Tuesday night statements by saying he is hoping for a GOP majority in the Senate.