Rep. Kathy Castor once again wins vote for Congressional District 14

James Judge (R) was unable to unseat incumbent Rep. Kathy Castor (D) out of Florida’s 14th Congressional District during the 2022 general election.

Castor was first elected into District 14's seat in 2006, making her the first woman in the U.S. Congress to represent Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

"Castor focuses on issues vital to Tampa Bay area families and businesses, and is committed to building a stronger economy that works for everyone as a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee and Chair of the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. She works on initiatives to create jobs, protect the environment and consumers, improve schools, ensure veterans receive the benefits and care they have earned, provide access to affordable health care and defend protections for people with preexisting health conditions," according to her website.

Before serving as a congresswoman, she not only served as a Hillsborough County Commissioner but also as the chair of the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission.

At the time of publication, Castor beat Judge, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who has never held a political position, on Tuesday with a total of 141,367 votes over his 107,331 votes.

What made the race between the two interesting was Governor Ron DeSantis' move to redraw Florida's voting districts, which caused District 14 to now include parts of St. Petersburg — making the district even more Democratic.

The new maps were in effect for this year’s midterms, but they are being challenged in court.