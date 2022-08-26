Recount issued for Hillsborough County Public Schools referendum

TAMPA, Fla. — The canvassing board met on Thursday evening at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office.

The board announced a recount for the millage tax increase referendum.

The referendum would support Hillsborough County Public Schools. District leaders said the additional money would pay for salary increases to help retain and recruit teachers. It would also expand art, music and P.E.

On primary night, voters struck down the referendum that would increase property taxes, but only by a slim margin. State law said a recount is triggered if the measure is defeated by 0.5% or less of the total votes cast.

"In Florida, you can't request a recount, you can't pay for a recount. It's in state law what triggers a recount so we will now put these 228,800 ballots back through our machines and we will count them one more time. We've already counted them twice," said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

The most recent numbers show 110, 485 people voted "yes" to the referendum and 111,976 voted "no." The canvassing board looked over provisional ballots on Thursday evening. They also reviewed some mail-in-ballots with signature issues. Some ballots were accepted, while others were rejected.

"The biggest reason for the rejected is that people are not a registered voter, but they insist on casting a ballot or they may have registered to vote after that 29 day book closing time," said Latimer.

A recount will happen on Friday at 10 a.m. Results are expected over the weekend.

"If it goes below .25 after we conclude with the recount which will probably be Saturday, then we'll look at the numbers again. The canvassing board will make a decision whether there needs to be a manual recount or not," added Latimer.

If an individual's ballot is not counted for any reason, the Supervisor of Elections Office notifies them by mail.

"The canvassing board is the final decision maker," said Latimer.