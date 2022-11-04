Know what's changed in the election process before casting your ballot

TAMPA, Fla. — With the November 8 election fast approaching, many people have questions about what has changed in the voting process and what’s being done to ensure that people affected by Hurricane Ian can still cast their ballots.

I put some of the most commonly asked questions to Jeff Johnson, who is the Florida state director of AARP and an expert on the voting process.

What changes are there this year in the voting process?

“The primary change are a couple. One, this was a year for redistricting. Every 10 years, a legislature draws new maps, and so, if you are voting for a member of congress or a state senator, state house member, that district number may have changed,” said Johnson.

“The other primary changes are really around those who decide to vote early using drop boxes. Those have been much more restricted in order to protect the security of the ballots cast there,” he continued.

What accommodations are being made to ensure people impacted by Hurricane Ian can still vote?

“The governor has authorized some flexibility for supervisors of elections in those counties that were most affected – making it easier for people to request a mail ballot to a place other than their address if their address is no longer livable, or allowing people to make changes over the phone when in the past maybe you had to travel to supervisor’s office,” said Johnson.

What are the different ways people can cast their ballots?

“You will be able to vote in person early at sites that the county selects – And then, of course, there’s election day itself,” said Johnson.

