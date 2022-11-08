Charlie Crist makes stops in South, Central Florida before election day

TAMPA, Fla. — Charlie Crist made numerous stops on Monday with just one day left before Election Day.

Crist started his day with two lunches in Melbourne and Fort Pierce. He was joined by local supporters and community leaders.

He urged people to get out and vote.

"Tell everybody get out and vote. I mean the power is with the people in this election. It really is, it's not the money. It's about the people if they get out and vote, I have faith, we're going to win this thing," said Crist.

Crist spoke before supporters at a restaurant in Fort Pierce on Monday afternoon.

He discussed Florida's 15-week abortion ban and said he does not agree with the views of Governor DeSantis.

"The notion that our governor would want to take away the right to choose from women, all across Florida, is unconscionable, but then he makes it worse and said there's no exceptions for rape and incest. That's horrible. Florida deserves better," he said.

Crist also said the state has become "unaffordable," and Governor DeSantis is more focused on his political ambitions.

"If you buy a house, if you try to rent an apartment, it's next to impossible. People have to work 2-3 jobs just to pay rent," he said.

"He just has these political ambitions and they're not the ambitions of you, it's not the concerns of you. It's not having your back. I’ve always had your back as your attorney general, as your governor the first time and I’ll do it again."

On Election Day, he will start by speaking to the press in the morning. He plans to hold an election results watch party in St. Petersburg.