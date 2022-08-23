Before you head to the polls: 2022 Florida primary election day check-list

Florida's primary election day is here and before you head to the polls, make sure you have everything you need to make your voice heard.

Where can I vote?

Who is my Supervisor of Elections?

What ID can I use?

What if I have a mail-in ballot?

Election officials stress how important it is for people to vote on election day if they haven’t already, but there are a few things they can do before they head to the polls to make sure it all goes smoothly.

“The most important thing is they need to know to go vote. The second thing is know where to vote,” said Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

On election day, everyone must vote at the polling site assigned to their precinct.

“That information is on the voter information card we’ve sent you; it’s on your sample ballot,” said Latimer.

The information is also on the Super of Elections website.

“It will be an easy, quick process. Be sure you bring one of the 12 acceptable forms of identification. The easiest one is a driver’s license,” said Latimer.

Here’s a full list of all acceptable I.D.s

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License

Government Employee ID

If your I.D. does not have your signature, you’ll be asked to provide another one that does.

If you have a vote by mail ballot, it’s too late to mail it out, and you can’t leave it at a polling place on election day.

“They have no way to get that back to my office by 7 p.m. Tuesday election day, and that’s when it has to be here,” said Latimer.

You’ll have to drop off the vote by mail ballot at the Supervisor of Elections office.

Across the state, officials are expecting a big voter turnout for these primary elections.

“If you belong to a major party, the Republican party or the Democratic party, you’re going to try to move your candidates forward to the general election. If you’re a no-candidate affiliation or minor parties, you’ve got an important role too because you’ve got judges, school board members, and referendum items that you can vote on,” said Latimer.

“We’re looking for a robust turnout, but I think we’re going to be able to handle it. We’ve got 246 polling sites throughout the county. So we’ve got a lot of sites out there people should be able to find that one that’s in their precinct very easily,” he added.