Ashley Moody wins re-election in Attorney General race over Aramis Ayala

Republican Ashley Moody won re-election over her opponent, Democrat Aramis Ayala, in the race for Florida Attorney General on Tuesday night.

At the time of publication, Moody beat Ayala on Tuesday with a total of 3,706,199 votes over his 2,614,329 votes.

Attorney General (AG) Ashley Moody, a native of Plant City, at age of thirty-one, became the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected Circuit Court Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

Moody established the Attorney Ad Litem program, which recruited volunteer attorneys to represent parents who did not appear in court with their children, as well as a mentorship program for at-risk adolescents in the juvenile delinquency system.

In 2018, Moody defeated Democratic lawmaker Sean Shaw for attorney general by six percentage points.

She is known for teaming up with DeSantis to pursue cases opposing President Joe Biden's policies on matters like the coronavirus pandemic and immigration.

Moody has also undertaken several controversial legal motions, such as signing on to a multi-state case to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential elections in multiple states, which the US Supreme Court declined.