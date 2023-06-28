Zephyrhills sidewalk project aims to improve safety for students, pedestrians

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Zephyrhills is working on a project that aims to improve safety for people walking around the city, and the biggest impact is for kids who walk to school.

The project will bring new sidewalks to the city.

The sidewalk construction plan stretches throughout several streets in the city. Gail Hamilton, with the city, said this will give kids a safer route to school.

“This will allow the kids to have a six-foot wide sidewalk and a safe area to walk from their neighborhood from there front door to the school's front door​,” Hamilton said.

The city marked the areas surrounding the schools as high priority. They will work on construction there first.

This project will build new sidewalks and widen existing sidewalks int he city. While school safety is a priority, the city said this will increase walkability and safety for everyone in the area.

The project is costing the city $1.4 million. That money is coming out of the general fund, and they expect to finish the project next summer.

Here is a list of impacted streets:

