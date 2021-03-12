US 19 improvements set to increase safety for pedestrians in New Port Richey, Holiday

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is making pedestrian improvements to four intersections along U.S. 19 at Richey Road, Gulf Drive, Marine Parkway, and Continental Drive in Pasco County.

Work began at the beginning of 2021. This primarily impacts drivers who live and work in Holiday, New Port Richey, and Port Richey.

Improvements include adding crosswalks, refuge islands where they are needed, and installing improved signage.

Drivers can expect lane closures on Monday, March 8 through Saturday, March 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. along US 19 at Ridge Road/Richey Drive, Gulf Drive, Marine Pkwy., and US 19/Continental Drive.

Construction is expected to finish in the summer of 2021.