Transportation leaders take next steps to fix Downtown Tampa Interchange from I-275 to I-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Many Tampa Bay area drivers know firsthand how exasperating and dangerous the Downtown Tampa interchange can be. Not only are cars struggling to merge into the single I-4 on-ramp lane, but it's also a hotspot for dangerous crashes.

Hillsborough County transportation leaders are meeting Wednesday to approve acquiring the "right of way" on seven parcels of land in Downtown Tampa to improve the I-4/I-275 interchange.

This project would ultimately widen and add lanes to the ramps on I-275 to and from I-4.

MORE | Check out the interchange plans through the Transportation Improvement Project

The project would start where Floribraska Avenue meets I-275 and stretch all the way through the I-4 interchange to where I-4 meets with 14th Street.

This is the preferred alternative based on 2019 Metro Quest survey, for a "quick fix" solution that was adopted in the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Transportation are assuring families there will be zero impact on any homes or businesses.

There are also a few amenities transportation leaders are trying to work in, including a proposed bike track along Floribraska Avenue and a 12-foot path for walking and cycling.

This $200M undertaking is part of a five-year transportation improvement project. The idea is to not only improve traffic flow but also safety.

According to FDOT, in 2012, there were more than 500 crashes in the I-275/I-4 interchange. In 2016, that number doubled to more than a thousand crashes.

However, drivers won't see changes right away. Construction won't start for several years, likely sometime between 2025 and 2030.