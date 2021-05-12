Transportation leaders take next steps to fix Downtown Tampa Interchange from I-275 to I-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Many Tampa Bay area drivers know firsthand how exasperating and dangerous the Downtown Tampa interchange can be. Not only are cars struggling to merge into the single I-4 on-ramp lane, but it's also a hotspot for dangerous crashes.
Hillsborough County transportation leaders are meeting Wednesday to approve acquiring the "right of way" on seven parcels of land in Downtown Tampa to improve the I-4/I-275 interchange.
This project would ultimately widen and add lanes to the ramps on I-275 to and from I-4.
MORE | Check out the interchange plans through the Transportation Improvement Project
The project would start where Floribraska Avenue meets I-275 and stretch all the way through the I-4 interchange to where I-4 meets with 14th Street.
Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Transportation are assuring families there will be zero impact on any homes or businesses.
There are also a few amenities transportation leaders are trying to work in, including a proposed bike track along Floribraska Avenue and a 12-foot path for walking and cycling.
This $200M undertaking is part of a five-year transportation improvement project. The idea is to not only improve traffic flow but also safety.
According to FDOT, in 2012, there were more than 500 crashes in the I-275/I-4 interchange. In 2016, that number doubled to more than a thousand crashes.
However, drivers won't see changes right away. Construction won't start for several years, likely sometime between 2025 and 2030.