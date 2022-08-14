Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge to close Monday

The Florida Department of Transportation has issued an alert for drivers.

All southbound travel lanes of I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close from 11 p.m. on Monday, August 15 to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather permitting.

Construction crews will closes the lanes to install overhead signs as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

During this closure, all southbound I-275 motorists needing to cross Old Tampa Bay will be directed to exit the interstate using US 92 West (Dale Mabry South) Exit 41A, continue south on Dale Mabry Highway, west on Gandy Boulevard, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard towards the southbound I-275 entrance ramp. This closure does not affect northbound traffic on I-275.

RELATED | USF grad leading construction of new Howard Frankland Bridge

Other roadways (Kennedy Boulevard, Memorial Highway, Courtney Campbell Causeway, Bayside Bridge and Roosevelt Boulevard) will remain accessible and provide an additional route while traveling south on Veterans Expressway or exiting the Tampa International Airport.

Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. Motorists should expect traffic delays and congestion during these detours.