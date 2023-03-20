Tampa unveils colorful crosswalk as part of Crosswalks to Classrooms initiative

TAMPA, Fla. — An elementary school in Tampa got a bright new crosswalk to help get students safely to and from school.

"We walk to and from school every day,” said Jannine Neward.

Neward, the PTA President at Grady Elementary, knows exactly what’s at stake.

"We joined up with Sidewalk Stompers to start Walk to School Wednesday here at Grady Elementary four years ago, and it's because my son and my mother-in-law were crossing the street, and they almost got hit by a car,” said Neward.

It’s a problem that keeps many parents, herself included, on high alert.

"I've walked through at times when the crossing guard isn't here, and there's a fair amount of cars that’ll just zoom through,” said Neward.

On Monday, Tampa city leaders launched their newest Crosswalks to Classrooms project at Grady Elementary School in South Tampa with a freshly-painted and colorful crosswalk.

"These are not just beautiful pieces of art. They're also an important way to let everyone know that this is a place where students are crossing,” said Principal Mike Campbell. “By making these crosswalks more visible, we can help reduce the risk of crashes and ensure that our students can safely cross the streets.”

Mayor Jane Castor’s Vision Zero initiative aims to eliminate pedestrian, bicyclist, and vehicular deaths on the road. The city said this project is one key element of that commitment.

"We have to pay attention to the speed limits. We have to put down our cell phones so that we're not distracted. Again, it's all of our responsibilities to make sure that our streets become the safest in the nation,” said Mayor Castor.

More enhanced crossings are set to be painted near schools throughout Tampa this year.

"Anything that we can do to keep our students safe is incredibly important to us,” said Neward.