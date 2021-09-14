Tampa launches 'Fix It Fast' program to get common road repairs done within 72 hours

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa announced a new program on Tuesday to get common road repairs done within 72 hours after a report is filed.

The "Fix it Fast" program has an online portal where residents can report road issues, or it can be done over the phone by calling 813-274-3278. The program is monitored 24/7.

"Making sure these repairs are finished in just days, or just a few hours of when a report is filed, is now another way we're keeping City of Tampa roadways safe for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers," Mayor Jane Castor said. "It's critical that we continue to provide the highest level of customer service and keep our neighborhoods as hazard-free as possible."

According to a press release, the city repairs an average of 7,000 potholes each year. As of September 20201, the city said the average repair time for a pothole is 40 hours. The city maintains about 1,160 miles of asphalt roadways.