Watch Now
NewsDriving Tampa Bay Forward

Actions

Tampa Bay, Orlando make Best Drivers in America list, according to analysts

Cars
David J. Phillip/AP
FILE - A line of cars stretches over two miles as people wait to enter a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cars
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 05:22:34-04

We see it time after time, one common debate that circulates the internet and gets the people talking: which U.S. city has the best drivers, and which city has the worst?

A team of analysts from Quote Wizard was able to evaluate over six million car insurance quotes to determine who belonged where. They looked at the number of crashes, compared DUIs and citations, and factored in speeding tickets—you might be surprised at who made both lists.

According to Quote Wizard, Detroit, Michigan came in reigning supreme on the Best Drivers in America list. As for Florida, Orlando ranked 13th and Tampa Bay came in after at 20th.

But in 12th place on the Worst Drivers list, experts decided the title should go to Jacksonville.

To see where other cities rank, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Driving Tampa Bay Forw

Driving Tampa Bay Forward

5:50 PM, Nov 11, 2018