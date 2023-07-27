Tampa Bay, Orlando make Best Drivers in America list, according to analysts

We see it time after time, one common debate that circulates the internet and gets the people talking: which U.S. city has the best drivers, and which city has the worst?

A team of analysts from Quote Wizard was able to evaluate over six million car insurance quotes to determine who belonged where. They looked at the number of crashes, compared DUIs and citations, and factored in speeding tickets—you might be surprised at who made both lists.

According to Quote Wizard, Detroit, Michigan came in reigning supreme on the Best Drivers in America list. As for Florida, Orlando ranked 13th and Tampa Bay came in after at 20th.

But in 12th place on the Worst Drivers list, experts decided the title should go to Jacksonville.

