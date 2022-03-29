State Road 56 to close at I-75 this weekend as FDOT turns intersection into diverging diamond

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Drivers in Pasco County are about to see some major changes in a very busy area. The Florida Department of Transportation will shut down State Road 56 at I-75 starting Friday, April 1 at 11 p.m. until Sunday, April 3 in the afternoon.

Crews will work to complete the intersections transition into a diverging diamond.

“There’s a lot of stores up there, the outlet malls up there, lots of restaurants, all of the shopping, it’s a very very congested area,” said Kris Carson, FDOT spokesperson.

All those cars add to the frustration and lack of patience in the area and that leads to crashes. It’s why FDOT decided a diverging diamond is the answer.

“The main thing that drivers will notice is we’re gonna take State Road 56 traffic to the left side of the road through the interchange and then cross them back over to the right side of the road on the opposite side of the interchange,” said Carson. “This is really going to help allow those vehicles to enter the interstate without waiting at that left turn signal.”

By eliminating that left turn lane, FDOT said it limits crashes because it takes away contact points between cars driving in opposite directions.

“Motorists will notice it will be very different come Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening and of course Monday will be the true test out there,” Carson said. “They’re not gonna be at full capacity so instead of three lanes in each direction it’s gonna be two lanes in each direction. We just ask for everybody’s patience as we get this project completed.”

That's why it may be a good idea to take a test run Sunday evening ahead of your Monday morning commute.

FDOT posted a map that shows you the spots that will still be open on the weekend — the ramp to I-75 Southbound and the I-75 Northbound exit ramp to State Road 56 will remain open.

Your best detours this weekend will be Bruce B. Downs, Dale Mabry or US 41.