Sidewalks, crosswalks coming to Davenport road after complaints

DAVENPORT, Fla. — ABC Action News received a complaint from a viewer about speeding and a lack of sidewalks on a road in Davenport.

It's on North Boulevard West in Davenport.

The complaints are near the Tom Fellows Community Center. There are no sidewalks on that side of the road.

We reached out to the City of Davenport, which said it hears the complaints and that the police department is actively enforcing the speed limit in the area.

The city also just received a grant from FDOT to add sidewalks and crosswalks to the area. City officials said they know how important accessibility is to the community.

There's no current timeline on when these will be installed.