Sidewalk improvements, new right-turn lane coming to area near Jennings Middle

SEFFNER, Fla — Hillsborough County just announced new upgrades to an area around a local middle school.

Construction will begin on sidewalk improvements and a new right-turn lane near Jennings Middle School in early 2024.

The turn lane would be from Williams Road to Governors Run Drive. The county said it's to improve traffic flow around the school.

The sidewalk modifications will help make things safer for students walking in from nearby neighborhoods. It will allow them to walk along Williams Road from south of Governors Run to 301.

The county will also address drainage issues along that area. The project will cost about $1.7 million.

The construction won't begin until early 2024, but the county said drivers should expect road closures during that time from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.