Safe Streets Pinellas program works to make county roads safer

Plans would make Brandon safer for pedestrians
Posted at 3:52 AM, Mar 30, 2021
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Roads in the Tampa Bay metro area could be made safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Smart Growth America found more walkers are dying in Florida than anywhere else in the nation with.

Tampa, St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota and Lakeland all rank among the worse cities per capita for pedestrian deaths.

The League of Women Voters of North Pinellas County (LWVNPC) says racial & income inequalities compound the danger as people living in low income communities are more likely to become injured or killed in crashes involving cars, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Forward Pinellas County is working to make county roads safer.

LINK: Pinellas County awarded $4.6 million grant to make roads safer with new technology

The goal of the transportation planning agency's Safe Streets program is to make sure nobody dies or suffers a severe injury while traveling on Pinellas County roadways.

The LWVNPC is hosting a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, March 30 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the Safe Streets program.

Sarah Caper from Forward Pinellas County will take your questions during the meeting.

To join the meeting, click here. The passcode is 127251.

