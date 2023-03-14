Road project will widen part of Upper Manatee River Road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Big changes are coming to a major road in Manatee County.

The project goal is to reduce traffic jams on Upper Manatee River Road. The county plans to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes. Leaders think that will make a big difference in avoiding traffic back ups.

"With the new growth we’ve had in this area starting to grow at an exponential rate as well as all the other developments that are around this being one of the primary roads to get there and access points," county engineer Scott May said.

May said traffic really picked up on this road in the last five years.

"We have three bridges that kind of go across Manatee County in this area here is the fourth that was added. By doing the widening here it allows more traffic to go especially if there’s an accident on I-75," May said.

He thinks it will reduce traffic and get drivers to their destination faster.

While that may sound like a good thing, we may hear push back from neighbors. Upper Manatee River Road runs along residential areas and as the county widen the road it will impact some houses.

The county said the major impacts will be on vacant land, but some neighborhoods and HOA entrances may need to be pushed back.

"We want to hear their input of what’s going on there and also address their concerns and see what items are to make sure we’ve done everything we can to accommodate the people that currently live out there," May said.

The county is hosting a public meeting Tuesday March 21 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Peace Presbyterian Church in Bradenton.

As for the money, it will cost about $25 million for construction. The money is coming from a combination of a gas tax, infrastructure sales tax, and impact fee credits. The county is still working to finalize project plans so we won't see the finished product until 2025.