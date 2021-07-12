Public meeting scheduled for US 19 changes in north Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A public meeting is set for Monday, July 12 to discuss proposed changes to a dangerous portion of U.S. 19 in north Pinellas County.

The stretch of road from SR 580 to County Road 95 has been known as a dangerous stretch of road, often referred to as "death valley," for years.

The proposal would add a concrete barrier wall between the North and Southbound lanes and a frontage road for business access.

A new interchange is also planned for Curlew Road and U.S. 19. Construction on that is supposed to begin sometime in 2022.

An interchange is also planned midway between SR 580 and Curlew Road, just north of Boy Scout Road.

This interchange will accommodate U-turn movements between northbound and southbound frontage roads and serve as a pedestrian crossing.

In addition to the interchange, pedestrians will have a dedicated underpass between Evans Rd. and Republic Dr.

A new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 19 is planned at Northside Drive.

FDOT has provided two links for more information, click here and/or here.

The meeting will be on July 12 in person, virtually, or by phone.

In-person drive-thru location:



Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court North County Branch Office

29582 US Highway 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33761 (Parking Area)

The drive-thru will open at 6 p.m. and run continuously until 7 p.m.

If you would like to participate in-person, you may attend the VPM at the following drive-thru location:

Virtual/Online:



The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and replay at 6:30 p.m.

If you would like to participate virtually, you may attend by clicking here.

To participate by phone please call:



+1 (631) 992-3221 and provide the Access Code: 681-507-571 to join.

Phone participants will be in “Listen Only” mode during the presentation.

