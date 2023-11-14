PSTA begins Community Bus Plan to address evolving transit needs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, PSTA, is beginning its Community Bus Plan, which is aimed at transforming the county's transit needs over the next 10 years.

People in the county can share their ideals at one of three community meetings, a survey or on PSTA's Ideal Wall.

"The Community Bus Plan seeks to address the evolving needs of Pinellas County residents and businesses and find more accessible, efficient, and community-focused transit solutions, said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. "The primary focus is to gain a deeper understanding of Pinellas County's ever-changing economic and social dynamics and their direct impact on the demand for public transit services."

The public meetings:



Community Bus Plan Public Meeting - Virtual

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 @ 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Zoom Virtual Register here

Community Bus Plan Public Workshop – In-Person #1

Thursday, November 16, 2023 @ 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m. (In-Person) Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S M.L.K. Jr Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756 Register here

Community Bus Plan Public Workshop – In-Person #2

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 6 p.m – 7:30 p.m. (In-Person) Enoch D. Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 Register here



Click here for more information.