President Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas tax

Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a multi-part plan to bring down gas prices, including a gas tax holiday.

There is one word that comes to mind when you ask drivers about the cost of gas. “Well... it’s ridiculous,” said Mavis Sapp.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida is $4.77.

“Hopefully it’s going to be over very, very soon,” Sapp said.

Some drivers told ABC Action News they don't go out as much anymore.

“You got to choose and pick where you go now,” said Caroline Murillo.

Murillo has had to decide between filling up her tank or restocking her fridge “We used to pay to fill up that tank on that small car for $30. Now it’s almost $65-$70,” she said.

In the latest attempt to reduce the pain at the pump, Biden is asking Congress to pass a three-month suspension of federal gas and diesel taxes. The federal gas tax is about 18 cents per gallon. Biden is also urging states to suspend their own gas taxes as many have already done.

Florida lawmakers passed a gas tax holiday for 2022, but it won't take effect until October, one month before re-election.

Biden's proposed gas tax holiday comes as a record number of Floridians prepare to hit the road for July Fourth weekend.

“About 2.6 million will be traveling overall. About 2.3 million of those travelers will be traveling on the road,” said AAA spokesperson Michele Harris.

With gas prices expected to rise even more through the summer, drivers said a gas tax holiday will provide families a little breathing room.

“If we could get a tax break on this, it would help. Anything would help right now,” Murillo said.