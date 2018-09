PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County leaders and the department of transportation are working together to make a dangerous intersection in Hudson safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Officials say there have been for than 14 fatal crashes at the Beacon Woods Dr. and U.S. 19 intersection. Most of those crashes involved pedestrians.

"It's brutal out there," said Jim Pappy.

Pappy and his wife Judy own a produce stand on U.S. 19. They've been there for two years. He said he sees a crash in this area "about every other day."

"I've seen everything from a person getting killed in the turning lane, trying to cross the street, and an untold amount of rear ends," he said.

Pappy and his wife were glad to hear that the county and FDOT plan are taking steps to decrease the number of crashes.

The project includes putting a roundabout on Beacon Dr, near the Walmart exit, an extra access road on the north side of Walmart, and adding traffic signals at Beach Blvd. and Dipaola Dr.

"That's a good thing," said Judy.

The project will cost about $700,000. It's scheduled to start in 2019.