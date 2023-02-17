Part of the new State Road 52 opens Friday

PASCO COUNTY, fla — The Florida Department of Transportation is opening part of the New State Road 52 on Friday.

This project is widening and realigning State Road 52 from Uradco Place to Fort King Road in Pasco County.

With the recent growth and development in Pasco County, FDOT said this will help relieve traffic and give drivers a straight shot through the county.

There will be one lane open in each direction on Friday; additional lanes will open this summer, and the project will be finished by the end of 2023, according to FDOT.

"We are going to open up additional lanes. This is still a construction zone out here. We have additional work to do to open up additional lanes throughout the corridor. The major part of the work right know is out on the east end of the project," John Mcshaffrey with FDOT said.

Drivers who want to use the old State Road 52 will need to use Mirada Boulevard, Curley Road, or Prospect Road. The part of State Road 52 from West of Mirada Boulevard to US 301 will be renamed Pasco County Road.

These changes will not show up on your GPS just yet.

“That's a really important point that you brought up there — anybody who is using GPS or google maps to travel through the area, it will take a little bit of time for those mapping systems or apple or ways or whatever you're using to catch up with it," Mcshaffrey said.

He said they shared the changes with the mapping systems, but it takes a while for GPS to reflect a change.