Part of Bloomingdale Avenue to close as FDOT works on US 301 improvements

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said part of Bloomingdale Avenue will be closed in Riverview while crews work on improvements to U.S. 301.

According to a press release, the work will start Friday, January 21. FDOT's contractor Ajax Paving Industries will be replacing the asphalt with a durable concrete surface.

The work at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Progress Boulevard/Bloomingdale Avenue will be done in phases and is expected to be completed within 70 days.

FDOT said the first phase of work will reduce the number of travel lanes on U.S. 301 and will completely close a section of Bloomingdale between 301 and Robert Tolle Road for 14 days, weather permitting.

FDOT

During the closure, drivers will detour around the work zone using Providence Road, Gornto Lake Road, Lumsden Road, Boyette Road, and Bell Shoals Road.

FDOT said other roads like Duncan Road, Riverview Drive, S. Kings Avenue, John Moore Road, and Bryan Road may be used as alternate routes if needed.

Access to businesses, residents and emergency vehicles to be maintained. Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through this area. Motorists should anticipate significant traffic delays and congestion on all nearby roads during this closure.

"The $21.3 million design-build project is repaving U.S. 301 between Lake St. Charles Boulevard and Progress Boulevard/Bloomingdale Avenue in Hillsborough County. In addition to repaving the roadway and intersection improvements, this project is adding a sidewalk along the east side of US 301 and widening the northbound I-75 on-ramp from US 301. This improvement project is expected to finish by early 2023," FDOT said in a release.

For more information on this project or to sign-up to receive construction updates and traffic alerts, please click here.