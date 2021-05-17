Operation Greenlight can help Hillsborough Co. drivers with suspended licenses get back on the road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If your driver's license is suspended, Operation Green Light may be able to offer you the opportunity to get back on the road by addressing overdue court obligations while saving money in additional fees.

The virtual event takes place on Friday, June 4, 2021, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., via virtual court days on Zoom. However, the last day to register for it is Monday, May 17.

Pre-registration for this free program through the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts is required, and some restrictions apply. Participation is limited to the first 300 qualified registrants, first-come, first served.

Registrants will be notified by email or mail if they are eligible to participate based on their pre-registration information.

Judges will review the driver's case history and determine if any court fines or fees can be reduced. Registrants who pay their debts will be able to reinstate their driving privileges by visiting the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts.

Drivers who have allowed their driver's license to expire for one year or more will be required to complete the written and vision exams prior to obtaining their driver's license.

Payments can be made by visiting the Hillsborough County Tax Collector or by calling (813) 276-8100.

The following types of cases do not qualify:

