Neighbors on East Hanna Avenue say speeding is getting out of hand

TAMPA, Fla. — John Riddick loves living in Old Seminole Heights.

“It’s a historical neighborhood, and we have a lot of trees and just scenic beauty. It’s a very nice neighborhood,” Riddick said.

But lately, there is a downside that he said is making him increasingly worried: speeding on East Hanna Avenue. Riddick’s home is just steps from the intersection of Hanna Ave. and N. 19th St.

“It’s basically a dragstrip,” he said. “I’ve had to replace two mailboxes. My neighbor has had to replace seven mailboxes over the years. So, it’s extremely dangerous.”

On the stretch of Hanna near his home, the speed limit is marked at 30 miles per hour. There’s also a portion that decreases to 15 miles an hour near Foster Elementary School.

Riddick, however, said some drivers exceed the posted speed limit and are likely using the road as a shortcut to avoid traffic and traffic lights on nearby Hillsborough Avenue. He said that’s making Hanna — which is more of a residential street in comparison — dangerous for people who live, bike, and walk there.

“As you can see here, there are no crosswalks,” said Riddick. “And it’s frightening because it’s just a matter of time before one of these cars can have an accident and run into someone’s home.”

In fact, Orlando Casas, who lives a short distance away, said that’s already happened to his home twice. He describes the speeding problem as “stupid ridiculous,” and to this day, the grandfather worries his home will be hit a third time and fears for the safety of both his grandson and himself.

“People live here. We can’t even back out of our driveways without having somebody honk the horn. We can’t turn into our driveways without somebody blowing the horn or nearly getting hit,” Riddick added. “The public has to be made aware that you can’t go through a residential area at high rates of speed.”

Riddick said anything the city can do would probably help, like better speed limit signs, clearer crosswalk markings, and more traffic enforcement.