Neighbors near high school in Riverview concerned over traffic during pick-up, drop-off

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Neighbors who live near Sumner High School are voicing frustrations about traffic during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

People who live in the Mirabella neighborhood said the traffic blocks them from pulling in and out of their neighborhood.

“It makes it hard for someone needing to get out of the neighborhood to get out because the kids are crossing, so it’s slow and traffic is backed up so much so if an emergency were to happen, they wouldn't be able to get in or get out,” Lakeisha Woods said.

Woods explained that parents pull in and park on the side of the road in the Mirabella neighborhood during school drop-off and pick-up hours.

“Parents are blocking people's driveways, so if they are trying to get out to go run an errand or they’re coming home, they can't even get into their driveway,” Woods said.

Woods said this is a common frustration amongst neighbors, and they want to find some solutions.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said they do have law enforcement present near the school, and they are committed to student safety. They also said the solution is improvements to County Road 672.

The school district said the school will continue to send out letters and emails and make phone calls asking parents not to park in nearby neighborhoods.

The county pointed us back to a project they have in the works that will build out a sidewalk network near the school. This will allow more students to walk to school and may alleviate some traffic.

