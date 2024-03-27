Neighbors concerned about speeders near Palm Harbor University High School

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — As part of our Driving Tampa Bay Forward series, we're digging into a concern about speeders near Palm Harbor University High School.

This tip came from a concerned father who worries about his children walking to school there.

“The biggest concern is the speeding," said Douglas Mikulicic, who lives down the street from the school. "Especially late in the day, very, very high rates of speed.”

He said the kids could walk to school because of the proximity, but now he worries about their safety because of how fast people drive through the area.

“You'll even see some people trying to speed past the traffic at school time going off onto the shoulder,” Mikulicic said.

He said these are common concerns among neighbors, and he's hoping to see some changes.

We reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department, who said they have deputies patrolling the area and they will continue to watch for speeders.

We also spoke to the county about the issue. They did a speed study on Omaha Street in 2018, but neighbors said they want an updated study.

The Transportation Department with the county said they will conduct another speed study and then decide if any changes need to be made from there.