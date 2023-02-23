Major redevelopment plans will change the dynamic of US 19 in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is planning major redevelopment along the city's seven-mile stretch of U.S. 19.

The redevelopment plan highlights the objective to transform the U.S. 19 corridor into a hub for people to live and work.

This project will completely change the dynamic of the U.S. 19 corridor bringing more people to live and work in this part of Clearwater.

The city released a video that showcased the potential for development and growth in the area. The video shows the current chain restaurants and strip malls turning into office spaces, apartments, and mixed-use developments with beautiful landscapes.

Denise Sanderson with the city said, “Large tracts of property really sights that people are familiar with. The ballpark, the Best Buy, and Marshalls, the mall; those are some sites this community is very familiar with, so we wanted to really showcase those things so people could see a different picture.”

Sanderson said this area has major potential to attract businesses from all over. She thinks it is the next great place to be in Tampa Bay.

“We're very well suited for high tech, I.T. software, imparticular, finance, and insurance, corporate headquarters. Our labor force is highly skilled, the region's labor force is highly skilled, so we want to attract those kinds of companies that are well suited for the city of Clearwater," Sanderson said.

The massive development will not happen overnight. Sanderson said it will take about 30 years to complete.

Sanderson said, “Really, the next step is to ensure our council is along with us. It's going to take strategic investments in order to make this market see a catalytic change.”

She said they're already hearing a lot of interest and positive feedback.