Leaders want feedback on combining Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough planning organizations

Could a regional Transportation Planning Organization be successful in Tampa Bay? That's the question local leaders are hoping you'll help them answer.

A new Florida law means Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties could merge into one Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Currently, each of those counties operates its own group. So what do these local planning organizations do?

They decide on plans and priorities for major roads, public transportation and even trails.

Advocates said merging these groups into one would create a stronger region and could potentially help bring more funding to Tampa Bay projects.

Critics, however, are concerned about some of the more rural and urban communities.

Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas, said he thinks it has the potential to speed up projects.

"I think there's a real potential for bringing additional dollars to the Tampa Bay area by having this single transportation planning body," Blanton said. "It's not like every place else in the country hasn't figured out how to do this. We are the outliers."

Leaders are hoping you'll fill out a survey which is open through Aug. 20. Click here to take it.

Data from the survey will be compiled and sent in a report to the governor and state lawmakers.

"While we live in a spread out community, we are very connected through our roadways," Blanton said. "Maybe you work in one county, commute to another. Maybe you go to Orlando or whatever it might be to go down to Disney. So it's important because we all use our roadways in a regional way."