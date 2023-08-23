Leaders need feedback to help make changes to dangerous Hillsborough County road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders are hoping to bring some changes to a road on the High Injury Network.

They hope to get people in the area to provide feedback on their problems on South 78th Street near Clair Mel Elementary.

It's a story we've been covering since 2017.

Leaders say from 2017-2022, four people have died in a 1.25-mile stretch of road.

"There are several schools. There are two schools right behind us, as well as churches and shops. So we want to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injury crashes on this. We can do this with low-cost improvements. And those low-cost improvements are fast to implement," said John Patrick with Hillsborough County Infrastructure and Planning.

The problems include high severe injury crash rates, speeding, and lack of safe pedestrian crossings.

"This is a very unique project. This is a different approach to implementing capital programs. Usually, we go out with a design already done. And we get (improved) input from the public and actually calibrate the project. Here it is, we reverse the roles we designed with the community. We have the input first before we put pencil and pen on paper. So it's designing with the community. So the community can actually take charge of implementing this as well. So it's going to be a fun project for the community to come together," explained Patrick. "This is the first time we have we are going to be doing this approach in unincorporated Hillsborough County. "

Leaders say the design of this project is up to those in the community, and changes could include adding bike lanes, more crossings for kids at Clair Mel Elementary, or even painting intersections.

A study will also look at the speed limit, which is currently 45 miles per hour and could be reduced by five to ten miles per hour.

"If you look at the 78th Street corridor, there are no bike lanes. There are people biking and walking along this corridor to businesses and shops, as well as to work and to schools. So we would like to see them implement bike lanes and safe crossings for children, we have a crossing right now at Clair Mel Elementary School, and we want to make sure we highlight them because it becomes more visible for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as the motorcyclists here. And the biggest one is reduced speed. It is a five-lane section. So in the peak of us, obviously, because of this new mode of traffic, you will not be able to go at a higher speed, but off-peak during night times when there is some less traffic. That's the time when serious crashes could really happen," said Patrick.

A meeting will be held on August 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Clair Mel Elementary to gain resident feedback.

You can also voice your concerns and ideas by clicking here.