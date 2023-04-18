Howard Frankland Bridge will close Tuesday night for construction

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed starting Tuesday night for construction.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that the bridge will be closed to all northbound traffic on I-275 starting at 11 p.m. on April 18 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Drivers will have to detour off the interstate using the Gandy Boulevard Exit (Exit 28). Crews will be installing overhead sign structures new southbound bridge project between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

FDOT added that drivers should plan for extra travel time due to the detours and possible delays.

Other roadways, such as the Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway and Roosevelt Boulevard, will remain open and provide alternate routes.