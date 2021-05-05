Hillsborough leaders look to put new one-cent sales tax on 2022 ballot for transportation projects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders are now working to put a new penny sales tax on the ballot in 2022 to pay for much-needed transportation projects across the Tampa Bay area. It would replace the All For Transportation tax, struck down by the Florida Supreme County earlier this year.

If approved by voters, the new surtax would pay for projects like new roads, sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and more across Hillsborough County.

At their meeting on Wednesday, Hillsborough County commissioners are discussing a timeline for the ballot initiative, worked out with the county attorney.

First, county leaders plan to work out how the surtax money would be distributed if approved by voters by December 2021.

By August 23, 2022, commissioners would provide the ballot question to the office of the Supervisor of Elections.

Voters would then cast a ballot either for or against the new surtax on election day, which is on November 8, 2022. If passed, the new transportation tax would take effect on January 1, 2023.

This ballot initiative is to replace the All For Transportation surtax, which the Florida Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional earlier this year.

All for Transportation is the common term for the voter-approved sales tax referendum funding transportation. It is a one-cent sales tax that was passed in November 2018 and started being collected in 2019.

The original complaint, initiated by Commissioner Stacy White, said Hillsborough County Commissioners should have control over how the money was spent on transportation projects, not an outside advisory committee. White claimed the surtax was legally deficient.

A Hillsborough County judge upheld the tax in June 2019. Appeals were filed shortly after, which is why it went to the Florida Supreme Court.

The language of the new tax on the ballot would likely be revised to reflect changes to hold up in court.

Upwards of half a billion dollars have been collected from the AFT one-cent sales tax since January 2019. Right now, it cannot be dispersed and it's still unclear what will happen to that money.